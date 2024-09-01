Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,348,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 139,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $52.07.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
