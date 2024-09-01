Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $110.68.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

