Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Accenture stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.95. 2,004,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,440. The company has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.26.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.