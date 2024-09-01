Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

