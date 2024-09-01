Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NETD stock remained flat at $10.62 on Friday. 104,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 55.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 828,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 521,175 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 536,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,125 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 481,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,689,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

