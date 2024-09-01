Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Intuit stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,424. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $640.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.