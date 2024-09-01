Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $255.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

