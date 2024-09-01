Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,865. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

