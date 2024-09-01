Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,773. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

