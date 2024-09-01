Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 3,197 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BIV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.