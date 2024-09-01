Mirova US LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,134,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,063,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 2.1% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,375 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

CP stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

