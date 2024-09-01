Mirova US LLC Acquires 17,365 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.0% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $79,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.96 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

