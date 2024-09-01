MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 19,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOFG

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.