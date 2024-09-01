MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Financial Contrast

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% Runway Growth Finance 19.32% 13.67% 6.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.99 million 58.06 -$6.97 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.49 $44.34 million $1.10 9.63

This table compares MDB Capital and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MDB Capital and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats MDB Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

