Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Hixon Zuercher LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $483.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

