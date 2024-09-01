Martin Capital Advisors LLP Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,830.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

CMG opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

