Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,016.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 56,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,844,581,000 after buying an additional 85,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $892.38 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $539.31 and a 52 week high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $854.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.02. The firm has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

