Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $264.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.