Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,858,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,788.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 707,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,138 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.