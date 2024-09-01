Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $130,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $106.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

