Kusama Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $275.71 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $17.89 or 0.00030824 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $275.71 million and $8.23 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,407,139 coins and its circulating supply is 15,407,129 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

