Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 30.3% in August

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Koppers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Koppers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Koppers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Koppers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Stock Up 1.7 %

KOP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 183,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

