Klingman & Associates LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,206 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PDN stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.