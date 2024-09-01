Klingman & Associates LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after acquiring an additional 408,230 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $202.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $202.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

