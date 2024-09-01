Klingman & Associates LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

BAC opened at $40.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at $35,847,417,700.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.