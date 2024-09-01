Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.