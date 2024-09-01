KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.71. 1,009,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,222. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

