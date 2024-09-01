iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $138.77. 81,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

