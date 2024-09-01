iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 691.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,617 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $91.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

