iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $320.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.