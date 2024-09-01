iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,618 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VLUE stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,778 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.