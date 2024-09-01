iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,001,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 607,275 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 724,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 82,875 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 538,688 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 1,301,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

