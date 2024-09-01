iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after acquiring an additional 999,341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 729,607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,017,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,497,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.93. 1,889,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

