Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,171. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.31. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.