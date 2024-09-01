Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 216,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,224. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

