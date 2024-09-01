Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 591,980 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,980 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Gildan Activewear worth $33,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 50.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

