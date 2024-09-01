Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.