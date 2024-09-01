Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.59%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.