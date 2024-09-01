Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,040 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.2 %

Brookfield stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

