Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.