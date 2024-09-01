Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $131.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $171.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.