IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SMH opened at $243.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average of $234.96. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.