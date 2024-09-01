IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 32,453 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

