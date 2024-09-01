IFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $495.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.83 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,094. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

