IFG Advisory LLC Has $10.89 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 71.6% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 115,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 183,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

