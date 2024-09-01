IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

