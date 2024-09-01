IFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,676 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $35,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.