IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,139 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $306.93 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.