IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,585 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FUTY opened at $49.12 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.