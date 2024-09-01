Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after buying an additional 1,072,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Up 3.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

